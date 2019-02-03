Key rulings expected soon in NFC 'do-over' suit

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Key rulings are expected soon in a lawsuit against the NFL filed by two New Orleans Saints season ticket holders upset with the outcome of the NFC championship game.

The suit calls for the NFL to invoke a rule that could result in a do-over of the game, which ended with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Saints and advancing to Sunday's Super Bowl.

At issue is officials' failure to call interference or roughness penalties against a Rams player at a key point in the final minutes of regulation play.

The lawsuit was filed in state court but the NFL had it moved to federal court.

The ticket-holders want the federal judge to send the case back to state court. NFL lawyers want her to keep jurisdiction - and dismiss the suit.