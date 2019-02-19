54°
Kevin Gates to headline Groovin' 2019 at LSU

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Billboard

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Tuesday afternoon that Kevin Gates will be headlining the annual Groovin' concert put on by student government.

The show will be held in the PMAC this year on Thursday, March 14. Student government will host a pre-party from 7 - 9 p.m.

Gates, a Baton Rouge native, is scheduled to perform at 9:30 p.m.

The general public can purchase tickets in advance at $15 each. LSU students can attend at no cost. 

For more information on tickets, click here.

