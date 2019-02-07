Joy Behar describes dressing as African woman in 2016 clip

NEW YORK (AP) - A new posting of a 2016 segment of "The View" is drawing attention to co-host Joy Behar, who in it shows a photo of herself in costume as an African woman.

The 76-year-old did not mention the clip on Thursday's show, one day after an editor for the entertainment website The Wrap tweeted the segment of Behar discussing a resurgence of curly hair. Behar displayed a photo of herself with curly hair when she was 29. She says that the hair was her own and that she had dressed as a "beautiful African woman" for Halloween.

Co-host Raven-Symone asked whether she had tanning lotion on. Behar, an outspoken liberal, said she wore makeup "that was a little bit darker than my skin."

Messages seeking comment were left with her agent and the ABC program. Virginia's governor and attorney general are being criticized for their use of blackface.