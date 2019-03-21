Iowa congressman bashes Hurricane Katrina victims during town hall meeting

NEW ORLEANS - Iowa Representative Steve King seemingly took shots at New Orleans residents who survived Hurricane Katrina during a livestreamed town hall meeting Thursday.

The Republican congressman made the comments during a speech to his constituents early Thursday afternoon. His appearance was intended to address recent flooding that has devastated parts of the Midwest.

King used victims of the 2005 storm as a negative comparison to those in his own state, saying they were unlike the Iowans who “take care of each other.”

“I saw that from the air and from the ground and went back and did what we could to help those folks down there,” said King, referencing his own time in New Orleans. “But here’s what FEMA tells me: ‘We go to a place like New Orleans and everybody’s looking around saying, who’s gonna help me, who’s gonna help me?’”

King's comments can be heard around the 6:30 mark in the video below.

In a tweet Thursday evening, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called the comments "disgusting and disheartening."

The Huffington Post reports it reached out to King and FEMA in reference to the comments, but neither has released a response.