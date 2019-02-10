Illegal immigrant living in Houma arrested on child pornography charges

HOUMA - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says an undocumented immigrant living in Houma was arrested after he allegedly distributed child pornography online.

On Wednesday, the attorney general's office announced 42-year-old Jose Juan Hernandez was arrested on 17 counts child pornography possession and count of distribution. Landry says the arrest was the result of a joint effort between state and federal agencies.

Hernandez was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center with a detainer placed on him by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.