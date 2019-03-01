How to watch top-ranked LSU Tigers' match-up with #18 Texas

BATON ROUGE - The top-ranked Tigers baseball team will take on the 18th-ranked Longhorns Friday, but you may have to jump through a few hoops if you plan on watching the game.

All three games will be aired on the Longhorn Network, but you can only access it if your cable/satellite package carries the channel. If your package does grant access, you can stream the game here.

There are the Baton Rouge area providers that carry the network.

· AT&T U-verse - Available in U200, U300, u450 (channel 1611)

· COX - Available in Contour TV Ultimate (channel 705)

· DIRECTV - Available in Premier (channel 677)

· DISH - Available in Top 120, Top 200, Top 250 (channel 407)

· EATEL - Not offered

· PlayStation Vue – Available in Elite, Ultra

· Not offered on DIRECTV NOW

· Not offered on Hulu w/ Live TV

· Not offered on Sling TV

· Not offered on YouTubeTV

Fans can also listen to the broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast for free on www.LSUsports.net/live.