70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Grand jury expected to consider formal charges against Dakota Theriot

2 hours 5 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 February 07, 2019 4:53 AM February 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) - A grand jury in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, is set to consider formal charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend, members of her family, and his parents before fleeing to Virginia.

The Advocate reports District Attorney Scott Perrilloux says he's seeking three counts of first-degree murder against 21-year-old Dakota Theriot in the deaths of Summer Ernest, her brother, and her father. The jury will meet Thursday morning.

Authorities say Theriot fatally shot the Ernests and then killed his parents at their neighboring Ascension Parish home. He was arrested the next day at his grandmother's home in Virginia.

Fearing he would show up, she had checked into a hotel and asked authorities to check her home. Theriot was also charged with offenses including first-degree murder in his parents' deaths in Ascension Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days