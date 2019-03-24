Georgia takes series with 9-7 win on Sunday

ATHENS - The bats finally arrived in Athens, unfortunately the majority of the damage came off the bats of the 8th-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Despite some late runs by LSU, Georgia held on 9-7 in Sunday's series finale.

It was a tough outing for Eric Walker who threw five innings, allowing four runs on four hits. The damage all came with two outs, after two two-out singles, Walker intentionally walked a batter to load the bases. The next Georgia batter hit a grand slam to take the 4-0 lead.

“It was just such an evenly contested series,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “The two teams were about as even as they possibly could be. A little thing here and a little thing there determined the outcome. We won one out of three this weekend. On the road in the SEC, that’s tough to do. We will turn the page and get ready for next weekend.”

Offensively the Tigers rallied in the eighth inning to put up four runs. Shortstop Josh Smith hit a leadoff home run to opposite field for his second long ball of the year. Later that inning Daniel Cabrera followed with a two-run blast to cut the Georgia lead one run, 6-5.

In the ninth inning Zach Watson was robbed of a two-run blast by Georgia's left fielder who made a leaping grab over the fence to prevent two Tiger runs.