Latest Weather Blog
Former St. Landry priest pleads guilty to sexually abusing deacon's son
ST. LANDRY - Reports say a former priest has pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual molestation of a juvenile.
According to KATC, Judge Alonzao Harris accepted Michael Guidry's plea. His sentencing date is set for April 30.
Guidry faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $5,000. As part of his plea deal, Guidry will have to stay in Acadia Parish until his sentencing. He was also required to turn over his passport and be placed on the sex offender registry, KATC reports.
Guidry, 75, is the former pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow. He was arrested in June 2018 after a deacon’s son came forward alleging Guidry had given him alcohol and molested him. In December 2018, Guidry was formally charged with molestation of a juvenile by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Organizers to hold summit to discuss growth of entertainment industry in La.
-
Ascension residents get temporary reprieve from floodway designation
-
#WestSideHostages bumper stickers made in reponse to traffic woes
-
DOTD may be able to open both lanes of La. 1 South...
-
Sherwood Forest road repairs frustrating drivers, impacting businesses