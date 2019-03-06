Latest Weather Blog
FDA warns customers about asbestos found in Claire's makeup
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to use certain Claire’s cosmetic products because they may be contaminated with asbestos fibers.
Samples of the following products were tested:
Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17
Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15
Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17
According to the FDA, asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products. However, officials say asbestos is a known carcinogen and "its health risks are well-documented."
#WARNING: FDA is advising consumers NOT to use certain @claires eye shadows, compact powder, & contour powder products because they may be contaminated w/ #asbestos fibers. If you have these cosmetics in your home - stop using them. https://t.co/CqtxENLZye pic.twitter.com/GTYdnWzKva— FDA Cosmetics (@FDACosmetics) March 5, 2019
The FDA is not aware of any adverse reactions associated with exposure to these Claire’s products.
Claire’s has informed the FDA, that the company doesn't believe that affected products are still available for sale.
