Error causes Louisiana taxpayers to receive more than $26M in duplicate tax returns

1 hour 49 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, March 14 2019 Mar 14, 2019 March 14, 2019 5:50 PM March 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A state official says Louisiana mistakenly paid out some tax refunds twice to tens of thousands of taxpayers.

Jacques Berry with the Division of Administration confirmed Thursday that ran "abnormally," causing roughly 66,000 people to receive duplicate tax return payouts. The duplicate returns are believed to total around $26 million.

Those affected are reportedly being notified of the error and being asked not to spend the money. Banks are being contacted in order to reverse the duplicate deposits.

