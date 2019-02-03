53°
Driver who killed EBR councilman sentenced, gets handful of days in jail

3 weeks 3 days 40 minutes ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 January 10, 2019 5:47 AM January 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST FELEICIANA PARISH - The man accused of killing former East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso was sentenced in court Thursday.

Nicholas Alexander has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, but all but 15 days of the sentence were suspended. 

A new charge of vehicular injuring was added. For the new charge, Alexander pleaded no contest. He also has to write an apology letter to the surviving victim, Thomas Clement.

Authorities say Alexander was behind the wheel of the truck that hit Amoroso and Clement while they were riding bikes last summer. During the investigation, officials learned Alexander failed to reduce his speed and move into another lane. His 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe struck both cyclists from behind. 

Clement was injured but recovered.

