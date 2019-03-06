Deputies searching for pair suspected of making purchases with stolen debit card

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a pair of thieves accused of making purchases using a stolen debit card.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspects have made several purchases on the debit card at various retailers throughout the parish. Surveillance camera footage shows one of the suspects leaving a store with a generator allegedly bought with the stolen card.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact officials at (225) 686-2241.