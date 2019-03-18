DA will seek death penalty for accused killer Dakota Theriot

DENHAM SPRINGS - Prosecutors say they'll be seeking the death penalty for confessed multi-parish killer Dakota Theriot.

On Monday, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux in Livingston Parish said he would pursue the death penalty for the 21-year-old accused of killing five people earlier this year. Theriot pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Theriot was arrested in January after he allegedly went on a killing spree in Ascension and Livingston Parishes, killing five people including his own parents in Gonzales. After the shootings, he fled the state and drove to Virginia.

Theriot is being held without bond for his five murder charges.