65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DA will seek death penalty for accused killer Dakota Theriot

3 hours 37 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 March 18, 2019 10:35 AM March 18, 2019 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Prosecutors say they'll be seeking the death penalty for confessed multi-parish killer Dakota Theriot.

On Monday, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux in Livingston Parish said he would pursue the death penalty for the 21-year-old accused of killing five people earlier this year. Theriot pleaded not guilty in court Monday morning.

Theriot was arrested in January after he allegedly went on a killing spree in Ascension and Livingston Parishes, killing five people including his own parents in Gonzales. After the shootings, he fled the state and drove to Virginia.

Theriot is being held without bond for his five murder charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days