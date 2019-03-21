68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crawfish Tracker: Prices looking a pinch better

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices are seeing a slow but steady decline in the capital area right now.

According to WBRZ's Crawfish Price Index, the average price for boiled crawdads saw another small drop this week. Despite the average price hanging around $5.13 per pound, you can still get a pound for as low as $4.29 at some of the more popular spots in the capital area.

We still haven't reached the same lows we saw last year, but we have a few more weeks till we hit peak crawfish season.

You can compare local spots for the best prices by checking the index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index

