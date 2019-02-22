Cop accused of lying in shooting incident resigns, will receive back pay

BATON ROUGE – A fired police officer who successfully fought his termination on a technicality amid a controversial arrest has resigned from the Baton Rouge Police force, WBRZ learned Friday.

Yuseff Hamadeh was fired following an investigation into an altercation he had with an individual during a traffic stop in August. Hamadeh claimed the person he was chasing shot at him during the stop and he had to return fire. The man was arrested but an internal investigation by the police department found Hamadeh’s body camera and in-car camera were not recording during the incident.

Audio from the police unit's rearview camera and video from a neighbor's home did not align with Hamadeh's account of events.

Hamadeh was fired but in January, the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board overturned his termination. The board said proper protocols were not followed during a lie detector test.

The police department said it would appeal the decision.

Though, Hamadeh will not return to the force. His attorney confirmed Friday, Hamadeh has resigned. But, since the civil service board ruled in Hamadeh’s favor, he is entitled to back pay between the time he was suspended or fired until he submitted his resignation.

An exact dollar amount was not immediately available.

“I don't know what is next for him career wise. He is currently working in the private sector,” the attorney said in a statement to WBRZ.

**********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz