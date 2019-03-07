Coast Guard investigating barge collision in Mississippi River

ST. GABRIEL - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating what caused a tug boat pulling six barges down the Mississippi River to crash into a shipyard in Iberville Parish.

Coast Guard officials said several barges were knocked loose from the Plaquemine Point Shipyard as a result, but they have since been secured. The crash Thursday appeared to result in no injuries nor did it leave any hazardous material in the river, the Coast Guard said.

Video from a WBRZ viewer showed the moment ship and its barges collided with the other barges with a loud crash.

Kirby Corp., the company that owns the vessel that initiated the crash said it is also investigating the crash. A spokesperson said the company won't speculate on what caused the crash but acknowledged high water levels have made navigating the river more difficult as of late.