Clinton residents seek mayor recall

CLINTON- Some longtime Clinton residents are fed up with Lori Bell and are petitioning for a new mayor.

Michael Harvey has lived in Clinton for 15 years. He, along with his mother Patty and neighbor TJ, stood outside the courthouse Saturday collecting signatures.

“We need better leadership, and that’s why I am trying to give the people of Clinton a voice, and if you agree we need to make a change,” said Harvey.

He and many residents lost faith in Mayor Bell's ability to run the town effectively. Bell was also arrested on multiple occasions for malfeasance.

“We had multiple boil advisories, so between those issues, and the good issues, there was the SUV issues, the letter from LDH that was never received," said Harvey.

“Our town is not doing well, the roads are in disrepair,” said local resident, Alberty.

Ben Alberty and Leslie Hinton are among the few residents to sign the petition. They too agree with Harvey, that Mayor Bell needs to go,

“The water goes out every couple of months, we just want stability back in our town,” said Alberty.

The town of Clinton has 1,260 registered voters, for Harvey’s petition to be accepted by the governor's office, he needs at least 419 verified signatures. As of now he as 290 signatures, but not everyone is in agreement with the petition

“Well bless them, because I am not signing nothing because I am for her 100 percent,” said Essie Jackson.

Essie Jackson supports Mayor Bell, and she feels Bell should not be recalled.

"I am for the Mayor, she didn't do anything wrong if you are going to do something to her, you need to go to her boss, start with him and come on down,” said Jackson.

But others like Harvey continue to beg for a change.

“Mayor Bell, please step down,” said Harvey.

Harvey still has 129 signatures to collect, the deadline for the petition is May 7th.