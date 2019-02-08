CATS: Some routes canceled due to Saturday race

BATON ROUGE - Some CATS services have been canceled due to a weekend race to raise awareness for cancer.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is taking place Saturday.

Due to the race, the following CATS routes have been canceled:

Route 47 – Highland Road, Route 44 – Florida Blvd., Route 103 – Airport Express, Route 22 – Winbourne Ave./Cortana Mall

Canceled stops include:

Route 103: 1136, 2772

Route 44: 2008, 2007, 2790, 2005, 1795, 1433

Route 22: 1424, 1425, 1426, 1799, 1800, 1794, 1248

According to the transit system, services will be back to normal around noon Saturday. Click here for more information on CATS services.