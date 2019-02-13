Car overturned near College Drive exit of I-10 west

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a crash near College Drive, with one of the vehicles overturned.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened after 8:15 p.m. on the College Drive ramp exiting I-10 west.

One of the vehicles was overturned. The other vehicle involved was badly damaged.

Sources say no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.