63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car overturned near College Drive exit of I-10 west

1 year 8 months 5 days ago Friday, June 09 2017 Jun 9, 2017 June 09, 2017 8:38 PM June 09, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to a crash near College Drive, with one of the vehicles overturned.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened after 8:15 p.m. on the College Drive ramp exiting I-10 west.

One of the vehicles was overturned. The other vehicle involved was badly damaged.

Sources say no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days