Burn victim transported by helicopter after incident in Assumption Parish

1 hour 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 March 21, 2019 4:15 PM March 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE - Emergency responders had to move a burn victim to a hospital via AirMed after an incident in Assumption Parish Thursday afternoon.

The situation was reported around 3:30 p.m. in a residential area near Highway 998 in Belle Rose. Sources say the victim suffered burns to much of his/her body, though it's unclear how the victim was burned.

Further details on the victim's injuries are not available at this time.

