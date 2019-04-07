Authorities responding to two-vehicle crash on Elliot Road, four transport

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a 2-vehicle crash on Elliot Road near Hoo Shoo Too Road.

Terrible 2-vehicle crash on Elliot Road near Tiger Bend Road. Both the car and the truck involved are completely destroyed, the truck bed completely detached from the rest of the truck. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Q2Jmna2kz7 — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) April 7, 2019

The wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on 9013 Elliot Road.

EMS transported four people to a local hospital; all four are in stable condition, but two may reach critical.

This is all the information we have at the time.