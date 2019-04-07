81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities responding to two-vehicle crash on Elliot Road, four transport

By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are responding to a 2-vehicle crash on Elliot Road near Hoo Shoo Too Road.

The wreck happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon on 9013 Elliot Road.

EMS transported four people to a local hospital; all four are in stable condition, but two may reach critical.

This is all the information we have at the time.

