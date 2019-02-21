66°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities looking for source of oil spill found in Iberville Parish canal
IBERVILLE PARISH - The Coast Guard, representatives from the Department of Environmental Quality, and local law enforcement are trying to find the source of an oil spill that was found Thursday morning.
Officials say the oil was found in Wilbert's Canal off Highway 77. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said they are trying to determine if the oil was dumped or came from a leak.
There is a concern the oil could travel into the Intracoastal Waterway.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tickets for Bayou Country Superfest on sale Thursday
-
IBM executive says company will keep its promise
-
13-year-old girl nearly kidnapped while walking to bus stop
-
Police: Man uses rock to break into seafood restaurant, steals crawfish
-
One dead, five rescued in early morning house fire on Elmer Ave.