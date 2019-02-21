Authorities looking for source of oil spill found in Iberville Parish canal

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Coast Guard, representatives from the Department of Environmental Quality, and local law enforcement are trying to find the source of an oil spill that was found Thursday morning.

Officials say the oil was found in Wilbert's Canal off Highway 77. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said they are trying to determine if the oil was dumped or came from a leak.

There is a concern the oil could travel into the Intracoastal Waterway.