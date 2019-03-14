Angola major arrested at state pen on federal charges

ANGOLA - Multiple sources have confirmed to WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that a high-ranking official at Angola was arrested this week and picked up by the FBI.

According to a booking sheet the Investigative Unit obtained, Christopher James is accused of some type of conspiracy. The investigation was lengthy and went on for about a year according to our sources.

We have learned that James was employed by the Wilkinson County Sheriff as a side job outside of his full-time employment at Angola.

James was held in Mississippi by the feds without bond. He's no longer listed in the jail system as of late Thursday morning.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson tells WBRZ that James' arrest does not involve anything at Angola or the DOC, and he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the federal investigation.