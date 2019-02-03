Alvin the Trash Man? Saints' star running back seen picking up garbage in New Orleans

Photo: LArry Morrow

NEW ORLEANS - With the Saints' NFC Championship match-up just days away, Alvin Kamara is taking out the trash. Literally.

On Tuesday, the Saints' leading rusher was seen riding with a garbage crew in the Crescent City.

Tuesday's ride-along was later revealed to be part of a commercial shoot with IV Waste.

Reports say the running back is also making efforts to try his hand at blue-collar jobs around the area each week. A tweet from Kamara suggests that we may be see him popping up in more workplaces soon.

You can see him in action Sunday when the Saints take on the Rams in the NFC Championship at 2:05 p.m.