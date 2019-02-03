Latest Weather Blog
Alvin the Trash Man? Saints' star running back seen picking up garbage in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - With the Saints' NFC Championship match-up just days away, Alvin Kamara is taking out the trash. Literally.
On Tuesday, the Saints' leading rusher was seen riding with a garbage crew in the Crescent City.
AK THE TRASH MAN @A_kamara6 x @SidneyDTorresIV !!! pic.twitter.com/kXMwJ5nrce— L. Morrow (@LARRY_MORROW) January 15, 2019
Tuesday's ride-along was later revealed to be part of a commercial shoot with IV Waste.
Let’s do this!!!@alvinkamara #IVwaste #gosaints #superbowl #Nolachamp #whodat pic.twitter.com/WgI2d86ZSL— Sidney Torres (@SidneyDTorresIV) January 17, 2019
Reports say the running back is also making efforts to try his hand at blue-collar jobs around the area each week. A tweet from Kamara suggests that we may be see him popping up in more workplaces soon.
Spoiler ?? https://t.co/AMEs1mn5jj— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 16, 2019
You can see him in action Sunday when the Saints take on the Rams in the NFC Championship at 2:05 p.m.