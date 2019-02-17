58°
Airline Hwy now OPEN following fatal multi-vehicle crash leaving one dead, one critical

UPDATE: Airline Hwy is now OPEN

*****

PRAIRIEVILLE- Police are responding to a four vehicle crash on Airline Hwy and Perkins Road that has left one dead and several seriously injured.

It's unclear exactly how many people were involved in the crash but multiple were transported to a local hospital. Police say at least one of the patients is in critical condition.

The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Acadian ambulance and State Police are on the scene now.

As of now Airline Hwy is closed at Perkins Road. Driver are recommended to take an alternative route.

This is all the information we have at the time.

