Latest Weather Blog
Airline Hwy now OPEN following fatal multi-vehicle crash leaving one dead, one critical
UPDATE: Airline Hwy is now OPEN
*****
PRAIRIEVILLE- Police are responding to a four vehicle crash on Airline Hwy and Perkins Road that has left one dead and several seriously injured.
It's unclear exactly how many people were involved in the crash but multiple were transported to a local hospital. Police say at least one of the patients is in critical condition.
The crash was reported around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Acadian ambulance and State Police are on the scene now.
#BREAKING: Major crash involving at least 3 vehicles closes Airline Hwy. in one direction near Perkins Road in Prairieville. Multiple people transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. @WBRZ @wbrztraffic pic.twitter.com/zlmAhr5uah— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) February 17, 2019
As of now Airline Hwy is closed at Perkins Road. Driver are recommended to take an alternative route.
US 61 North (Airline Highway) is closed at LA 42 (Prairieville) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching one mile.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) February 17, 2019
This is all the information we have at the time.
