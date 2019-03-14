81°
Accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe found competent to defend himself in East Baton Rouge

Thursday, March 14 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON - A man accused of killing three people in multiple parishes has been found competent to assist his own legal defense in East Baton Rouge.

On Thursday, Department of Health doctors restored Ryan Sharpe's competency in the murder of BREC Commissioner Caroll Breeden. Breeden was shot and killed while standing in the front yard of his Zachary home in 2017.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in that killing.

In January, Judge Trudy White found Sharpe incompetent to stand trial in East Baton Rouge. He was previously declared incompetent in East Feliciana as well and transferred to a state mental health treatment facility.

Doctors will again evaluate Sharpe's mental state, with the results of those examinations due in May.

