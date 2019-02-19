18-wheeler crash on notorious stretch of I-10 causes traffic snarl in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - Authorities are responding to a crash that appears to involve multiple 18-wheelers on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported before 3:30 p.m. on I-10 just before LA 415. Nearby DOTD cameras show at least one 18-wheeler with significant damage, along with several other semi trucks directly behind it.

UPDATE: Looks like officials are now letting drivers pass using part of the median. Traffic is STOPPED all the way to Grosse Tete. Take US 190 as your alt. route this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cVWwih0NQI — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) February 19, 2019

Sources one person was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. No other injuries have been reported.

Heavy congestion has built up on the roadway, though traffic is slowly being allowed to pass.

That portion of the interstate is infamous for the major crashes that have happened there over the past several years. Last year, one person was killed and two more were hurt in the same area.