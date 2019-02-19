55°
18-wheeler crash on notorious stretch of I-10 causes traffic snarl in West Baton Rouge

By: Jeremy Krail

PORT ALLEN - A crash involving multiple 18-wheelers stymied traffic on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish for much of Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported before 3:30 p.m. on I-10 just before LA 415. At least one 18-wheeler appeared to have sustained significant damage to its cab. Officials said the semi plowed into five vehicles sitting in rush hour traffic, including two other trucks.

A West Baton Rouge traffic official says the driver swerved when he realized he needed to stop and struck the cars sitting in the right lane. The trucker was apparently nearing the end of his shift, and the person set to relieve him was sleeping in the rear of the rig at the time. That person reportedly broke his leg when he was thrown about in the wreck.

No other injuries have been reported.

Heavy congestion has built up on the roadway, though traffic is slowly being allowed to pass.

That portion of the interstate is infamous for major crashes that have happened there over the past several years. Last year, one person was killed and two more were hurt in the same area.

