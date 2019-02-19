18-wheeler crash on notorious stretch of I-10 causes traffic snarl in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - A crash involving multiple 18-wheelers stymied traffic on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish for much of Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported before 3:30 p.m. on I-10 just before LA 415. At least one 18-wheeler appeared to have sustained significant damage to its cab. Officials said the semi plowed into five vehicles sitting in rush hour traffic, including two other trucks.

Five hours after an 18-wheeler slammed into 5 other vehicles, drivers are stuck in 9 miles of traffic. Crews are still on the scene at I-10 East before LA 415 cleaning up the mess. More here: https://t.co/D53W1BcE3s pic.twitter.com/DYlas025EG — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) February 20, 2019

A West Baton Rouge traffic official says the driver swerved when he realized he needed to stop and struck the cars sitting in the right lane. The trucker was apparently nearing the end of his shift, and the person set to relieve him was sleeping in the rear of the rig at the time. That person reportedly broke his leg when he was thrown about in the wreck.

UPDATE: Looks like officials are now letting drivers pass using part of the median. Traffic is STOPPED all the way to Grosse Tete. Take US 190 as your alt. route this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/cVWwih0NQI — Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) February 19, 2019

No other injuries have been reported.

Heavy congestion has built up on the roadway, though traffic is slowly being allowed to pass.

That portion of the interstate is infamous for major crashes that have happened there over the past several years. Last year, one person was killed and two more were hurt in the same area.