Zachary wins state title

Coming into the class 5a state title game, the Zachary Broncos believed their recent late game experience would pay off. And they were right.

In the first half, Ponchatoula stormed out to a 20-7 lead. Right before the end of the first half, the Broncos responded with a Eli Holstein 36 yard passing touchdown to Jordan Williams to make it 20-14 at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Holstein had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to Tylon Williams to give the Broncos a 28-20 lead.

Zachary's defense kept it there, shutting out an opponent in the second half for the second straight week.

The Broncos finish off a perfect season, and win their 4th state title in 7 years. Quarterback and Texas A&M commit Eli Holstein wins the 5a Most Outstanding Player. He threw for 257 yards, and 3 total touchdowns.