Zachary Police searching for man accused of taking merchandise from store without paying

ZACHARY - The Zachary Police Department is looking to identify a man accused of taking merchandise from a local businesss without paying.

Officials said two separate incidents happened on May 15 and he drove a black Kia Telluride. As of Wednesday morning, police said the man had been identified, but did not provide his name. 

Anyone with information should contact ZPD Detectives at 225-654-9393.

