50°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
Related Story
ZACHARY - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot someone after attempting to carjack them.
Zachary police said the shooting happened at Gate City Convenience Store on Lower Zachary Road on Monday. When officers arrived, they found evidence of the shooting and spoke with the carjacking victim and another person who was shot during a fight stemming from it.
Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old Corey Brown for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and illegal use of weapons. He also have outstanding charges from other unrelated ZPD warrants.
The shooting victim was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News
ZACHARY - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot someone after attempting to carjack them. Zachary police said... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sorrento man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn
-
Two arrested after allegedly throwing chairs at apartment, beating man with handgun
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday