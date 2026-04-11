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Zachary High School boys' basketball receives LHSAA honors after State Championship win
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ZACHARY - After winning a second straight 5A State Championship, two players and the head coach for Zachary Boys' Basketball received honors from the LHSAA.
Head Coach Jon McClinton was named 5A Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to a 34-3 record in the 2025-26 season.
The Broncos have won four titles under McClinton in his six years at Zachary, winning back-to-back championships in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Two Broncos players also received all-state honors, as junior Ethan Kimmie received an all-state honorable mention, and junior Ian Edmond earned a first-team all-state honor.
On March 14, Zachary won their second straight State Championship with a 63-60 win over Ruston in the Championship game.
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ZACHARY - After winning a second straight 5A State Championship, two players and the head coach for Zachary Boys' Basketball... More >>
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