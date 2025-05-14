Zachary High community mourns football player who died after battle with renal cancer

ZACHARY — The Zachary High School community is mourning the death of a junior football player diagnosed with cancer in December.

Je'Caryous Johnson passed away Friday following multiple months of treatment for renal cancer.

"Our most heartfelt prayers are with his family. Please continue to keep them in your prayers. We know that losing Je’Caryous is not only difficult for his family, but for his friends, teammates, classmates, and our staff at ZHS," Principal Lindsey Spence said.

Spence said that counseling will be made available to staff members and students.

"We will make every effort to assist our students, staff, and parents to cope with this loss today, tomorrow and in the future," Spence added.

Johnson died following a Dec. 17 renal cancer diagnosis, a type of cancer that begins in the kidneys.

His mother, Ashley Webb, said that the lingering symptoms of the disease are believed to have stemmed from his time on the football field.