Zachary go-kart track shut down after permit revoked, cease and desist letter from city

ZACHARY — A dispute over a local go-kart track has reached a turning point, with city leaders now shutting down operations at 593 Motorsports Kart Club.

The closure follows a vote by the Zachary City Council last week to revoke the track’s conditional use permit after neighbors raised concerns about noise and alleged violations of operating rules.

The sound of engines along W.J. Wicker Road has now gone quiet.

Days before the council’s decision, neighbors Larry Perkins and Diane Fletcher said the track did not belong in their residential community.

“It does not fit the neighborhood, go find somewhere else to do it,” Fletcher said.

Perkins said he supported youth recreation but argued the track’s location was inappropriate.

“They have a good idea, to engage the kids with a sport that is developing but do it in a place that doesn't infringe on everybody else's rights,” Perkins said.

Track owner Josh O’Neal said he originally planned to continue using the property for private recreation after the permit was revoked, but said he received a cease and desist order from the city warning of legal consequences.

“Cease and desist letter said, 'No, you can’t do that. If you do, we’re going to pursue civil proceedings and criminal proceedings against you.' They threatened a $1,000 fine,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal confirmed the track is now completely shut down after only operating as a business since November.

He said the facility served as a positive outlet for young people and argued the impact extended beyond his family.

“The biggest reason is it’s not just about me and my family anymore. It’s about all of the other kids that have been affected,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal also said he attempted to address neighbors’ complaints about late-night noise by adjusting operations.

“So what we did is we decided we’re not even going to take a chance anymore. Every race since then, we raced in the morning time,” he said.

Now, O’Neal said he is focused on finding a new location, ideally on commercially zoned property, while still hoping to keep the track in the Zachary area.

“I want to continue to build this in the city that I live in, that my kids live in and go to school in,” he said.

O’Neal said he is now out more than $25,000 after building the track but still plans to pursue a new location to continue the project.