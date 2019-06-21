Zachary gets connected

ZACHARY - Zachary is connecting with more compassion for a new community-wide kindness initiative. Zachary Mayor David Amrhein and School Superintendent Scott Devillier joined us on 2une In to let you know how you can get connected.

The theme for schools this year is Zachary connected, and officials hope to create a stronger link between the city's schools and the community. It's part of a program called 'Rachel's Challenge', named in honor of a victim of the Columbine High School shooting in 1991.

"The theme of Rachel's Challenge is to start a chain reaction of kindness," Devillier told 2une In's John Pastorek. "We want to educate the children of Zachary to do the right things in life and make good choices and being kind to others."

The program will extend far beyond Zachary Schools.

"We want to get out kids involved in the community, in every program we have. The school system has been very good about helping us, now it's our turn to return the favor," Mayor Amrhein said.

The Zachary Connected movement kicks off on Tuesday, September 9th at 6:30 p.m. at the Zachary High School Gym. Watch the video for more information on the Zachary Connected movement and Rachel's Challenge.