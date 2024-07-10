79°
Zachary Fire Department honors two Entergy workers who pulled motorists out of flaming vehicle
ZACHARY - The Zachary Fire Department honored two Entergy workers Thursday after they helped pull two motorists from flaming wreckage after a car accident in early May.
According to Fire Chief Danny Kimble, on May 2, Caleb Harrell and Dylan Granger with Entergy "encountered a car accident on Plains Port Hudson Road, where the vehicle had flipped multiple times, landed on its side, and emitted smoke and flames." The two then pulled the motorists involved to safety.
"Their courageous efforts in pulling the two motorists to safety exemplify true heroism, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude for their swift response before we arrived on the scene," Kimble said.
