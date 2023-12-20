49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary car wreck leaves 6 people hurt, 4 in critical condition

Related Story

ZACHARY - Six people were injured in a wreck, leaving four in critical condition, on Reames Road Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

The crash took place at Reames Road and Anderson Road at 3:32 p.m..

WBRZ has reached out to responding law enforcement for more information. This is a developing story.

News
Zachary car wreck leaves 6 people hurt,...
Zachary car wreck leaves 6 people hurt, 4 in critical condition
ZACHARY - Six people were injured in a wreck, leaving four in critical condition, on Reames Road Sunday afternoon, according... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, December 17 2023 Dec 17, 2023 Sunday, December 17, 2023 3:52:00 PM CST December 17, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days