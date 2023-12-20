49°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary car wreck leaves 6 people hurt, 4 in critical condition
Related Story
ZACHARY - Six people were injured in a wreck, leaving four in critical condition, on Reames Road Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.
The crash took place at Reames Road and Anderson Road at 3:32 p.m..
WBRZ has reached out to responding law enforcement for more information. This is a developing story.
News
ZACHARY - Six people were injured in a wreck, leaving four in critical condition, on Reames Road Sunday afternoon, according... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Holiday Hero
-
CAA searching for emergency foster homes over holiday
-
Baton Rouge DA trying to save fellow prosecutors from Taliban
-
St. Helena Parish Council on Aging hoping they have a place to...
-
Comite River Diversion Canal project still in the works, set to be...