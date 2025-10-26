'Your momma will come get you:' Mother fears groomer lured Baker teen away from home

BAKER - The mother of missing 13-year-old Phynix Marshall in Baker is pleading for her safe return after discovering that her daughter was talking to an older man on social media.

Her mother, Danette Marshall, says her daughter was groomed and manipulated online when she ran away. Marshall says her daughter was last seen Monday night by her grandfather at her grandparents' house.

"Heard something, looked out the window, and saw her in the yard," Marshall said. "By the time he got to the streets, she vanished," Marshall said.

Marshall said her daughter is a good child and an A/B student. She also says that her kids' electronic use is usually supervised.

"I do not allow my kids to have unsupervised technology access; they are not allowed to have social media or anything like that."

She said that following her daughter running away, she found her secret tablet that was left behind, where she made a shocking discovery.

"She did have several social media accounts, I didn't know anything about it, wasn't monitoring because I wasn't aware she had any technology like that at all. From those social media accounts, it seems that she has been groomed for quite some time."

Marshall believes the man in those messages helped Phynix run away.

"They were asking her, waiting for her like, where are you, baby, baby," she said.

The pair was reportedly last seen at the Greyhound bus station.

"I just want to remind the general public that when we see things like this, we need to jump into action, not make assumptions about the child's background or what the parents are doing or not doing. Because at the point where a child needs to be recovered, all that is irrelevant," she said.

Family and Baker Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.