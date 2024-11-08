80°
'Young man' arrested, being charged with menacing after bomb threat made at Live Oak Middle School

LIVE OAK — A "young man" has been arrested and is being charged with menacing after a bomb threat was called into Live Oak Middle School on Wednesday. 

"He's been dealt with," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The bomb threat was first reported around 7:56 a.m. and students were safe during the threat on busses at a separate location. Shortly after 8 a.m., deputies said the building was clear and students were allowed to return to campus.

1 day ago Wednesday, November 06 2024

