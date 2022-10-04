Latest Weather Blog
Yikes! Man jumps between I-12 traffic to remove large piece of debris
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A man was spotted removing a large, unidentified piece of debris from a busy interstate after it nearly caused several accidents Friday afternoon.
The obstacle was first spotted on I-12 near the Drusilla exit just before 4 o'clock. Several cars had to swerve around the debris, which appeared to be roughly the size of a bathtub.
Looks like a fridge? I-12 West at Drusilla. Someone JUST cleared the roadway. pic.twitter.com/pLNOQB1j32— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) July 5, 2019
After several close calls, a man who pulled over along the roadway ran into the obstructed lane and yanked the item off the interstate. The man was then seen loading the item into the back of his pick-up truck.
It's unclear how the debris ended up in the roadway. The blockage was cleared before it could be reported to police.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tires spread across the interstate; Eastbound traffic on I-10 at Nicholson stalled
-
Day of Hope: ACLU warns of potential civil rights violations during EBR...
-
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of tools off church property for...
-
DEMCO helps Florida get the lights back on after hurricane
-
K9 recovering after suspect shot at deputies in Tangipahoa Parish
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League