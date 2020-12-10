Wounded deputy greeted with hero's welcome home Thursday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Bruce Simmons was released from the hospital Thursday and arrived home to a hero's welcome from neighbors, law enforcement and area firefighters.

Simmons survived an ambush on Baton Rouge Police and other sheriff's deputies Sunday. A gunman killed three officers and injured three others, including Simmons, near the corner of Airline Highway and I-12.

Simmons was shot during the attack and required two surgeries to repair a shattered humerus.

A picture released by the hospital showed Simmons being greeted by supporters and hospital staff as he left Baton Rouge General Thursday afternoon. Not long after, the sheriff's office live-streamed Simmons' arrival at his home in Greenwell Springs.

Another deputy injured during the shooting, Nick Tullier, remains in the hospital in critical condition. Tullier sustained gunshot wounds to the torso and head.

Funerals for the deceased officers are Friday, Saturday and Monday.

