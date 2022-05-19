World's first fully-automated, smallest and fastest drive-thru kitchen produced in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A small group of entrepreneurs are cooking up something big at the Louisiana Technology Park.

“We’re really trying to be a restaurant in a box. That’s what we’ve designed and built," C.E.O of Speedy Eats, Speed Bancroft, said.

Speedy Eats is a standalone restaurant built to serve drive-thru, walk-up, and delivery. It can be placed indoors or outdoors, monetizing underutilized spaces such as parking lots in high traffic areas.

It is fully autonomous and operates 24/7. The unit features a universal oven that allows for the restaurant to specialize in either pizza, barbeque, wings, chicken tenders, or breakfast items.

The first units will specialize in pizza and be placed in Baton Rouge. Their patent pending heat-and-hold technology makes it possible to serve a hot entree, side item, and drink, in as little as 20 seconds, making it the world’s fastest.

“Speedy Eats is going to change everything. The reason is, the industry is going to evolve no matter what happens. Automation, AI, it’s integration, it’s occurring every day and all of the big entities out there are exploring more intelligent applications of automation," C.O.O of Speedy Eats, Adam Enamorado, said.

Only one person is needed per three locations to manage food and machinery. Bancroft says, those employees can earn up to $25 an hour.

"So we're not hiring as many [employees], but we're paying a lot more so it's a higher quality of life," said Bancroft.

The founders plan to open up four locations in the capital city within the next 18 months. The first one could open as early as this year.

Click here for more information about Speedy Eats, including investment opportunities.