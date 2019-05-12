Working out while you work

BATON ROUGE - Researchers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center are testing out the effectiveness of exercise desks. We visited Pennington this morning on 2une In to give you an inside look at the future of desk jobs.

We tried out two models this morning- the treadmill desk and the cycle desk. The concept isn't to replace your normal workout, but instead to replace the sedentary behavior of doing nothing while you sit in your desk all day.

The woman behind the research is Dr. Catrine Tudor-Locke who says she uses both machines everyday. Dr. Tudor-Locke says they realized some problems during testing in a local office, but the pedal desk may be the answer.

"The idea behind the pedal desk is to have you seated like you're used to working," she explains as she pedals at her desk. "But you're still able to increase your energy expenditure in a confined space without getting distracted".

Check out the video to get an inside look at the new desks.