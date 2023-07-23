Worker injured by falling tree limb last week has died

CENTRAL - A man has died after he was struck by a falling tree limb while at a job site.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Calvin Webb, 47, was working with a crew to clear out a vacant lot on Durmast Drive Thursday. Officials say a dead limb landed on Webb's head while he was waiting to clear out brush.

Webb was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition where he died from his injuries.

Workers at the site said Webb worked for Robinson Dozer Work, a Hammond-based company that specializes in debris clearing. Ambitious Trucking is the company that is clearing the lot.

Webb's boss says the loss is heartbreaking.

"He was like a son to me, sometimes we fussed and stuff, but ten minutes later it was like nothing," said Isaac Robinson, owner of Robinson Dozer Work, LLC. "There wasn't anything I could do. I wish I never sent him over there."