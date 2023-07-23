Latest Weather Blog
Worker injured by falling tree limb last week has died
CENTRAL - A man has died after he was struck by a falling tree limb while at a job site.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Calvin Webb, 47, was working with a crew to clear out a vacant lot on Durmast Drive Thursday. Officials say a dead limb landed on Webb's head while he was waiting to clear out brush.
Webb was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition where he died from his injuries.
Workers at the site said Webb worked for Robinson Dozer Work, a Hammond-based company that specializes in debris clearing. Ambitious Trucking is the company that is clearing the lot.
Webb's boss says the loss is heartbreaking.
