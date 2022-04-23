Work release inmate on the run after killing at La. chicken plant, could be heading to Baton Rouge

MONROE - A man from the Baton Rouge area who was serving out a sentence as a work release inmate in north Louisiana is on the run after he allegedly stabbed a person to death Thursday.

The attack happened around 8:40 a.m. at Foster Farms in Union Parish. Authorities said Bruce Causey, 48, stabbed someone at the plant, and the victim died in the hospital.

It's still unclear what happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

Sources tell The WBRZ Investigative Unit that Causey was picked up by another man after the incident at the plant and dropped off in Monroe. Law enforcement suspects he is on his way back to Baton Rouge.

The person who gave Causey a ride has been taken into custody.

Causey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. He is described as being 5′9″ and weighing 235 pounds.

Law enforcement said Causey should be considered armed and dangerous.

Causey has an extensive criminal past dating back more than 30 years and has been arrested more than a dozen times for violent crimes in the Baton Rouge area. His last arrest in 2014 was reported in East Baton Rouge.

Causey was scheduled for a parole hearing May 12.