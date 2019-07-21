Work on street corner two years ago not quite fixed following job

BATON ROUGE - Tucked away near a dead-end street, is a mess left behind by a mystery crew more than two years ago, and Vernon Pitcher says he's tired of looking at that mess.

"The water's continually running as I said, it's been running for two weeks," said Pitcher.

At the corner of Wells Street and Balis Street is the mess in question. There's a steady stream of water flowing from the fire hydrant and down the street, which is a nuisance for Pitcher. But he says the bigger story dates back longer.

More than two years ago, he says a crew tore up his sidewalk and street to bury cable, and soon after the fire hydrant started leaking. The street and the sidewalk were never put back the way it was originally. There's broken concrete piled up in the grass, and a hole in the street has been patched and filled with limestone.

"I started doing a little inquiring about who's responsible," said Pitcher.

He's been able to rule out some names and companies, only to discover new ones. Pitcher has made dozens of calls including the one to 2 On Your Side, which has also been looking into the problem. Friday, the Baton Rouge Water Company visited the location and after making repairs in the past, has decided to dig up the old hydrant and replace it with a new one next week.

With one problem now addressed, Pitcher can focus on the rest.

"I intend to get to the bottom of it," he said.

He hopes that the street and sidewalk will be put back the way it was a couple of years ago.

Thursday and Friday, 2 On Your Side contacted several companies who may have worked in the area at the time Pitcher recalls. More information is expected next week.