Woodcarving artist making masterpieces from buildings in the past

LIVONIA — A woodcarving artist from Pointe Coupee Parish said he wants to preserve the cabins torn down in Ascension Parish through art after watching WBRZ's report.

Artist Henry Watson said he would love to recreate the cabins through art.

“You got the wood from the building that was taken down, and you recreate that same building into the same wood into what people lived and played,” Watson said.

Watson recreates history by carving three-dimensional artwork onto wood, capturing memories that people will never forget, but he said he doesn't just use any wood.

“The reason why I use this old wood is because it comes from historical old buildings, and I often say if these old boards can talk, what a story it would tell,” Watson said.

Watson said he turns that old wood into what it used to be. Although many historical structures do not exist anymore, Watson said it's art that keeps the memory alive.

“Think about the Mayflower. Way back then, some artist captured that," Watson said. "That story still can go and be told through the eyes of an artist.”

Watson said he would love to get a hold of the wood from those cabins on Mulberry Grove farm, turning memories into original pieces of art.

“If anybody is out there who is saddened that it’s gone but wants the memory to still live on. Contact It’s A Watson. We’ll make it still live on,” Watson said.