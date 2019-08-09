BATON ROUGE- The state is honoring women veterans with "Louisiana Women Veterans Day at the Capitol." It's a place for veterans to networks, tour the Capitol, and meet with local leaders. This morning Alex Juan from the U.S.S. Kidd joined 2une In to tell us more about the event.

The event is being put on by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs. There are about 32,000 veterans in Louisiana and this event offers them a wealth of resources. Women currently make up about 10% of the military.

"The U.S.S. Kidd is honoring veterans year-round, so I love what I do," said Juan. "But, we're also moving toward educational outreach and more alternative therapy programs."

Louisiana Women Veterans Day is being held Tuesday, June 9th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's free and everyone is invited to attend. It will be located at the State Capitol.