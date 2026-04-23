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Woman who killed neighbor in 2024 pleads guilty to manslaughter
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BATON ROUGE - A woman pleaded guilty on Monday to killing her neighbor in 2024 after the two had an argument, The Advocate reported.
WBRZ previously reported that Angelique Chatman was arrested for second-degree murder after she killed Sirena Franklin along Tigerland Avenue. Baton Rouge Police officers said Franklin was walking away as she was shot by Chatman.
The newspaper said Chatman pleaded to a lesser charge of manslaughter and her sentence will be capped at 25 years. Her sentencing date is June 24.
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BATON ROUGE - A woman pleaded guilty on Monday to killing her neighbor in 2024 after the two had an... More >>
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